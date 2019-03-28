Home States Kerala

SSLC answer sheets found by roadside

Government orders mandate that answer sheets must be kept in the office of the Commissioner for Government Examination for a certain period after evaluation.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

SSLC examination answer sheets which were found near the roadside at Punnapra near Alappuzha | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Call it negligence or sheer indifference. Barely two weeks after the answer sheets of the SSLC Part 1 language examination were found by the roadside in Kozhikode, prompting the authorities to launch a probe, answer sheets of yet another SSLC examination subject were found in the same condition, this time at Punnapra.

Hundreds of evaluated answer sheets of the Hindi and Malayalam II examination held this year were found by the roadside near MILMA at Punnapra here. The Ambalapuzha police, which took custody of the papers, said they had been evaluated in various places in the state.

Government orders mandate that answer sheets must be kept in the office of the Commissioner for Government Examination for a certain period after evaluation. Should any student demand revaluation or make any allegations regarding the evaluation, the paper should be revalued.

Due to this, the police are sceptical about the appearance of the papers on the roadside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp