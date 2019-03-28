SSLC answer sheets found by roadside

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Call it negligence or sheer indifference. Barely two weeks after the answer sheets of the SSLC Part 1 language examination were found by the roadside in Kozhikode, prompting the authorities to launch a probe, answer sheets of yet another SSLC examination subject were found in the same condition, this time at Punnapra.

Hundreds of evaluated answer sheets of the Hindi and Malayalam II examination held this year were found by the roadside near MILMA at Punnapra here. The Ambalapuzha police, which took custody of the papers, said they had been evaluated in various places in the state.

Government orders mandate that answer sheets must be kept in the office of the Commissioner for Government Examination for a certain period after evaluation. Should any student demand revaluation or make any allegations regarding the evaluation, the paper should be revalued.

Due to this, the police are sceptical about the appearance of the papers on the roadside.