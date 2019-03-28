Writer Ashitha passes away

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Short story writer and poet Ashitha, 63, passed away at a private hospital here around 1 am on Wednesday. She had undergone treatment for cancer, but had a relapse recently.

Cremation was held at Paramekkavu Shanthighat with state honours. Born at Pazhayannur in Thrissur, Ashitha was residing at Kizhakkumpattukara along with her husband K V Ramankutty. Uma is her daughter.

Ashitha is known for popularising haiku, Japanese three-line poetry, in Malayalam. Her translation of Russian author Alexander Pushkin’s poems also assured her a place among prominent contemporary Malayalam writers. Her Ramayanam Kuttikalku became a much sought-after book due to its lucid style while her appreciation of Vishnu Sahsranamam, the spiritual text, also became popular.

Ashitha received the Edassery Award in 1986 for her poem Vismaya Chihnangal. Other honours she bagged include Lalithambika Antharjanam Smaraka Sahithya Award and Padmarajan Award. She also received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for her short story collection Ashithayude Kadhakal.Expressing condolence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ashitha was a writer who used her stories to speak on gender equality.

“Through her stories, she tried to defend the atrocities against women in public spaces. Her struggles in the life were evident in her stories as well,” he continued.