2019 LS polls: Samastha Kerala Jumath Ulema protest prompts UDF to rethink on Rahul candidature

Samastha Kerala Jumath Ulema is the powerful body of the EK Sunni Muslims which is prominent in Wayanad.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy who first announced Rahul would contest from Wayanad. Kozhikode DCC president T Siddique, a Chandy loyalist, who was earlier identified as the candidate for the seat, immediately said he would step aside for the AICC chief to contest.

There was another issue with the Samastha Kerala Jumath Ulema, the powerful body of the EK Sunni Muslims which is prominent in Wayanad, coming out stating the community was not given due representation in the Congress and UDF lists.The party leaders feared Rahul’s candidature even after Samastha’s protest would create a negative impact on the front’s chances.

It is also learnt the CPM leaders used common political channels to persuade Rahul not to enter the election fray  from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.Oommen Chandy did a somersault on Thursday and denied  ever having  said Rahul would indeed contest from Wayanad.

Instead, he said he was just referring to state Congress leaders’ the unanimous decision to ask the Congress supremo to contest.Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran chose to maintain a deafening silence on the new developments. However,  Ramesh Chennithala said the state Congress will accept any decision regarding Rahul.

