Candidate’s allegation: Varsity teacher gets notice

MALAPPURAM: A day after NDA candidate for Ponnani Lok Sabha seat V T Rema alleged that an assistant professor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam university verbally abused her while she was seeking votes at the institution, the university has served a show-cause notice to the faculty.

According to the varsity authorities, the Malayalam department assistant professor Muhammed Rafi has also been asked to submit a satisfactory reply within three days.

“We have examined the visuals and footage of the incident circulating on social media platforms and Television channels. We have also sought a detailed report from the varsity Librarian, as the issue had taken at the office of the teacher close the library,” said registrar T Anitha Kumar.

“Based on this information collected, we have served the show-cause notice to the assistant professor,” she said

The registrar added that Muhammed Rafi did not turn up at the Institute on Thursday and failed to inform the university authorities on the same.

“The show-cause notice has been both mailed and sent by post to the assistant professor,” said Anitha Kumari.

The incident had occurred on Wednesday after Rema arrived at the university for her Tirur area level campaign.

V T Rema, who levelled the charge, had alleged that Muhammed shouted at her, demanded that she left his office and had also called her a fundamentalist.