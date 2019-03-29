Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 55-year-old farmer committed suicide in the district on Thursday allegedly due to debt burden. V B Krishnakumar, a native of Anappara in Thirunelly panchayat, was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of his house around 7.45 am, said Thirunelly SHO Rajeesh Theruvathpeedikayil.Police officers said Krishnakumar had availed loans from various banks and also borrowed money from various persons to invest in farming.