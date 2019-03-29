Kerala: 17-year-old twin brothers drown in river

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two 17-year old twins drowned while taking bath in the Muvattuppuzha river near Thalayolaparambu here on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased are Sandeep and Saurav, sons of Anilkumar, of Vettikkattumukku.

The incident took place at a bathing ghat near Vettikattumukku bridge when the teens, both Plus-two students, ventured into the river in the afternoon.Preliminary investigations suggest that the brothers lost balance while swimming. Besides the twins, another boy who was bathing with them lost his balance but was rescued by an elder member in the group.

The bodies were recovered by evening and will be handed over to relatives after conducting postmortem examination. A case has been registered.