Kerala Forest Department revives 400 waterholes in forest areas to avoid man-animal conflict 

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been a spurt in incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations in the state with the summer intensifying and water resources inside the deep forests shrinking fast. Incidents of elephants and wild animals straying into human habitations have been reported from Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, causing concern among the people residing along the forest fringe areas.The Forest Department has desilted and revived around 400 waterholes in the forest areas across the state to avoid human-animal conflict.

“The department had set a target of reviving 450 waterholes during this fiscal year, and more than 400 water bodies were desilted till February end. This helped to ensure adequate drinking water for wild animals,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest at the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Baiju Krishnan.

“We have desilted and deepened 29 waterholes in our division. The waterholes are 25m long and 25m wide. The waterholes are zero-metre deep at one side and 2.5 metre deep on the farther side. Though the situation is not grave, the water bodies in the forest are drying up and we are confident that reviving waterholes will ensure availability of water in the forest,” said Vazhachal DFO S V Vinod.

Meanwhile, the migration of wild animals from neighbouring Bandipur Tiger Reserve to Wayanad forests has caused concern among forest officers. According to Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF-wildlife northern region) B N Anjan Kumar, the tiger, which attacked forest watchers at Anapanthy and killed domestic animals in Cheeyambam, Anapanthi and Vandi Kadavu areas, had migrated from Nagarhole National Park.

“The region witnesses seasonal migration of wild animals from the neighbouring state during summer season as the forest in Bandipur dries up early. The animals migrate to Wayanad forest due to the presence of more greenery and plenty of waterholes. We are yet to confirm whether the recent forest fire in Bandipur has triggered a mass migration of wild animals. Wild cats that get injured in territorial fights often stray into human habitations as they lose strength to hunt in the wild. The tiger we trapped was injured and had lost its canine tooth,” he said.According to Anjan Kumar, it is the all-male elephant herds that repeatedly enter human habitations and destroy crops. Large herds with calves and female elephants are afraid of entering the villages as people will burst crackers and scare them away, he said.

At Kalady in Ernakulam district, two sambar deer died two days ago after they strayed into the villages in search of food and water. While one deer fell in a well, another died in a farm as it got caught in a gate.

“The animals emerge from the forest to drink water from the Idamalayar Irrigation canal. As the canals are deep, the deer find it difficult to get out and panic. There have been five incidents of deer falling in the canal during the past two months. We have urged the Irrigation Department to build ramps in the canal to facilitate the wild animals to drink water,” said Kalady range officer B Asokaraj.