Kerala government moves HC to cancel bail granted to teacher in missing SSLC certificates case

Senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the court has not taken to account many facts regarding the case.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by Sessions Court, Manjeri, to Prabha C Sekhar, teacher, NNMHS, Chelembra, Kozhikode, first accused in the case related to missing of SSLC certificates.The Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused on June 9, 2018.

Senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the court has not taken to account many facts regarding the case. The accused had got anticipatory bail by misrepresenting the court.

According to the prosecution, on June 9, 2014 the first and second accused, who are the teacher and peon respectively, committed theft of the 21 SSLC certificates bearing registration numbers from 262870 to 262890 which was placed in the office of the school for distribution to students and which were kept in the custody of the headmistress with a view to tarnish the goodwill of the school.

The prosecution argued that this is a case wherein custodial interrogation of the accused is highly essential and recovery of the SSLC books are required. The SSLC certificates are a basic document used for many important purposes and are used for identity.  Hence, there were high chances that these books may be used for illegal purposes as well as anti-social activities.After hearing the prosecution and the respondent, the court reserved its order on the petition.

