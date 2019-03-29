Kerala HC flays PC George for revealing name of victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday flayed Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George MLA for revealing the identity of the survivor in the actor abduction case. The court also dismissed as withdrawn the petition filed by PC George MLA seeking to quash the final report filed in the criminal case pending before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, for disclosing the identity of the survivor.

Senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that even in the petition, he had disclosed the name of the victim. He said the Supreme Court had time and again held that name or identity of the victim in sexual assault cases shouldn’t be disclosed. Meanwhile, counsel for the petitioner sought permission of the court to withdraw the petition, which the court allowed.