Kidnapped girl, accused brought back from Mumbai

Nearly a fortnight on since the abduction of a girl from Oachira here,  the victim and her alleged kidnapper were brought back to their hometown here on Thursday.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Nearly a fortnight on since the abduction of a girl from Oachira here,  the victim and her alleged kidnapper were brought back to their hometown here on Thursday. The duo were brought back via road by a team from Oachira police which found them at Panvel in Mumbai the other day.

The girl, who refused to go home upon her return, will be lodged at the shelter home run by the Child Welfare Committee. She was given counselling before undergoing medical tests at the Karunagapally  Taluk hospital to establish if she was indeed subjected to sexual abuse . “She will be produced before a magistrate and a decision on where to lodge her will be taken later,” said  Sabu, Oachira SI, who was a member of the police team which went to rescue the girl from Maharashtra .

Main accused Muhammed Roshan will be interrogated by  police and he will be presented before the magistrate at a later date. The police have obtained a five-day transit warrant from a magistrate from Panvel before taking custody of the accused from there.

The accused in the case are likely to face action under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as evidence submitted by the girl’s parent showed that she is a minor. A copy of the girl’s transfer certificate issued by a school at Rampura in Rajasthan showed her birth date as September 17, 2001.

“As per the records  her age is 17 years and six months. We need to verify the certificate by matching it with the original from the school in Rajasthan,” said Arun Raj, ACP, who heads the investigation.Meanwhile the family of Roshan said the girl is not a minor and accused her family of furnishing a  false document.

