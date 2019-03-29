Kochi: 41 people seek medical treatment at government health centres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state reeling under severe heat conditions, as many as 41 people have availed of medical treatment at various government health centres in the state till Thursday, the District Medical Office said in a release. Among the people who sought medical treatment eight are children, while nine are elderly above 60 years.

The Health Department issued an alert on Thursday urging commuters and labourers working under the open sky to exercise caution. Commuters should avoid taking children in two wheelers during day time. Daycare employees should ensure children are provided drinking water at regular intervals. The doors and ventilation of the rooms should be kept open during day time to ensure proper air circulation. Parents should take special care of the children providing them adequate quantity of water, said District Medical Officer. On Thursday, three cases of sunburn and five cases of heat rashes were reported in the district.

Week off for anganwadis

Considering the severe heat conditions prevailing in the state, the District Collector has declared a week long break for Angawadis till April 6. He also ordered distribution of nutritional food for the vacation as take home ration for the children.