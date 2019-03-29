Home States Kerala

Kochi: 41 people seek medical treatment at government health centres

The Health Department issued an alert on Thursday urging commuters and labourers working under the open sky to exercise caution.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state reeling under severe heat conditions, as many as 41 people have availed of medical treatment at various government health centres in the state till Thursday, the District Medical Office said in a release. Among the people who sought medical treatment eight are children, while nine are elderly above 60 years.

The Health Department issued an alert on Thursday urging commuters and labourers working under the open sky to exercise caution. Commuters should avoid taking children in two wheelers during day time. Daycare employees should ensure children are provided drinking water at regular intervals. The doors and ventilation of the rooms should be kept open during day time to ensure proper air circulation. Parents should take special care of the children providing them adequate quantity of water, said District Medical Officer. On Thursday, three cases of sunburn and five cases of heat rashes were reported in the district.

Week off for anganwadis

Considering the severe heat conditions prevailing in the state, the District Collector has declared a week long break for Angawadis till April 6. He also ordered distribution of nutritional food for the vacation as take home ration for the children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government health centres Kerala heatwave Kerala medical care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp