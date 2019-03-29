New Lokayukta formally takes over

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Cyriac Joseph has taken over as the Kerala Lokayukta. Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office at a function held at the Kerala Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. Earlier Chief Secretary Tom Jose read out the notification appointing Justice Cyriac Joseph as Lokayukta.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, minister K Raju, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, O Rajagopal MLA, Mayor V K Prasanth, DGP Loknath Behera and other senior officials were present at the swearing in ceremony.