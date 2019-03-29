No respite for state from heat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Searing heat continues to leave the state sweating profusely and desperately yearning for respite. As many as 65 sunburn and 52 heat rash cases were reported on Thursday. Palakkad again recorded the highest (40.8 degree Celsius).The Met Dept has forecast the day temperature would be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasargod and Kozhikode.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari domination in Bahrain
Nirav Modi & Vijay Mallya to share same jail cell in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail?
Nirav Modi's defence team even uses his pet dog in attempt to win bail
Pakistan opposition criticises government for appointing 'murder accused' as federal minister
Tamil Nadu water woes: Why not cloud seeding, asks Madras HC
Ayodhya seers take Priyanka Gandhi's visit with a pinch of salt