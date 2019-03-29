No respite for state from heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Searing heat continues to leave the state sweating profusely and desperately yearning for respite. As many as 65 sunburn and 52 heat rash cases were reported on Thursday. Palakkad again recorded the highest (40.8 degree Celsius).The Met Dept has forecast the day temperature would be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasargod and Kozhikode.