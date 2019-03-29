Home States Kerala

Rahul may drop his Wayanad plan

Congress working committee member and senior leader P C Chacko had fired the first salvo.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The news of Rahul Gandhi’s plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, in addition to Amethi, had hit the headlines at the national level, but the move is quite unlikely after diverse views surfaced in the party leadership and among the UPA coalition partners. Congress working committee member and senior leader P C Chacko had fired the first salvo. He stated Rahul contesting against the Left would send a wrong message at a time when a grand alliance is planned in New Delhi.

 

