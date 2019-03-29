Senior CPI leaders to campaign from April in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI national leaders will campaign for the Left Front candidates in the state.CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy will campaign at Chalakudy, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies from April 9 to 11.

National secretariat member D Raja will campaign from April 3 to 6 and later from April 16 to 18. He will cover Wayanad, Kannur, Thrissur, Idukki, Mavelikkara, Kollam and Thriuvananthapuram. CPI national secretariat member Amarjith Kaur, state secretary Kanam Rajendran, national secretariat member Binoy Viswam, control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran and national executive member K E Ismayil are among the senior party leaders who will campaign for the LDF candidates in the state.