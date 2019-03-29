Home States Kerala

Seven-year-old child assault case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks report from Idukki district authorities

The child who was severely injured is now under treatment at the government medical college in Kolancherry.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought a report from the district authorities in Idukki on the assault case of a seven-year-old in Kunnamangalam near Thodupuzha the other day. The child who was severely injured is now under treatment at the government medical college in Kolancherry.  

CM also instructed concerned authorities to ensure that the child gets the best treatment possible. The child got injured after his mother's friend Arun, assaulted him.

The government has also decided to to take the two children into its care, including the injured kid's younger brother.

The Health department, Social Justice department and Woman and Child Development department will jointly bear the expenses.

Health Minister KK Shylaja has instructed respective authorities to take immediate action against those who assaulted the child. She also said that hiding abuse of children is also a crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Idukki Idukki district Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp