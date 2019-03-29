Seven-year-old child assault case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks report from Idukki district authorities

By Express News Service

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought a report from the district authorities in Idukki on the assault case of a seven-year-old in Kunnamangalam near Thodupuzha the other day. The child who was severely injured is now under treatment at the government medical college in Kolancherry.

CM also instructed concerned authorities to ensure that the child gets the best treatment possible. The child got injured after his mother's friend Arun, assaulted him.

The government has also decided to to take the two children into its care, including the injured kid's younger brother.

The Health department, Social Justice department and Woman and Child Development department will jointly bear the expenses.

Health Minister KK Shylaja has instructed respective authorities to take immediate action against those who assaulted the child. She also said that hiding abuse of children is also a crime.