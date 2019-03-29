SSLC valuation camp from April 4

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC valuation camp will begin on April 4. The valuation that will be carried out in three phases will conclude on April 29. As per a statement issued here, the valuation will be carried out in 54 camps with 919 additional chief examiners and 9,104 assistant examiners. Along with that a reserve pool of additional chief examiners and assistant examiners has also been created. The first phase of the valuation is from April 4 to 12, the second phase from April 16 to 17 and the final phase from April 25 to 29.The scheme finalization camps of various subjects will take place on April 1 and 2 at 12 centralized valuation camps.