SSLC valuation camp from April 4

The scheme finalization camps of various subjects will take place on April 1 and 2 at 12 centralized valuation camps.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC valuation camp will begin on April 4. The valuation that will be carried out in three phases will conclude on April 29. As per a statement issued here, the valuation will be carried out in 54 camps with 919 additional chief examiners and 9,104 assistant examiners. Along with  that a reserve pool of additional chief examiners and assistant examiners has also been created. The first phase of the valuation is from April 4 to 12, the second phase from April 16 to 17 and the final phase from April 25 to 29.The scheme finalization camps of various subjects will take place on April 1 and 2 at 12 centralized valuation camps.

 

