State seeks cancellation of bail granted to RSS activist

The state government on Thursday approached the High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted by Sessions court Thiruvananthapuram to RSS activist Praveen.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday approached the High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted by Sessions court Thiruvananthapuram to RSS activist Praveen. He was arrested for hurling a country-bomb at the Nedumangad police station during the state-wide hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti to protest the entry of women into Sabarimala.

As many as 16 cases were registered within the Nedumangad police station limits for several incidents of disorder. Police have identified that Praveen was the master brain of all these incidents and nine cases were registered against him. He was arrested on February 3 and was remanded to judicial custody. However, the sessions judge released him on bail on February 18.

In its appeal, the state government submitted the sessions judge’s finding that the investigation was almost in the final stage was incorrect.The sessions judge should have considered the fact that Praveen was the main person behind the chain of incidents that happened on the hartal day.The court did not consider the fact the release of the accused on bail at this stage will hamper the investigation and tamper the evidence.

