Torture by stepfather, mother: Kerala boy suffers severe head injuries

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A seven-year-old boy is battling for his life at a private medical college in Kolenchery in Ernakulam district after he was allegedly subjected to torture by stepfather and his own mother. The boy, who sustained deep injuries on his head and face, continues to be critical.

The incident occurred at Kumaranangalam near Thodupuzha. According to the Child Welfare Committee authorities, the incident came to light after the boy was brought unconscious to a private hospital in Thodupuzha early on Thursday by his mother Anjana and step father Arun Anand. They said the boy had suffered injuries when he fell from a sofa.

Suspicious over their behavior, the hospital authorities called the police and sent the boy and his mother to the private medical college for further treatment. The boy, is the elder son of Anjana.

He and his younger brother lost their father seven months ago. Arun, who was earlier booked in criminal cases, is Anjana’s distant relative.Anjana’s second son, who is three years old, also suffered injuries. The CWC has recorded his statement.

“The child told us that his brother was thrown out of the house by the step father following a quarrel. They boy said he wiped off the blood from his brother’s face. Based on his statement, we have directed the Thodupuzha police to register a case,” said CWC president Joseph Augustine. According to the police, the mother and step father are under surveillance. However, no arrests have been registered so far.