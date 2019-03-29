Wayanad impasse: Congress and UDF cede early advantage for Lok Sabha seat

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has received a severe jolt after it emerged that party president Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest from Wayanad.The party and the UDF, which were riding high on the ‘Rahul wave’, seem to have lost the lead they had gained after former Chief Minister and party general secretary Oommen Chandy announced the Gandhi scion’s candidature on March 23. Following Chandy’s announcement, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran endorsed the plan to request Rahul to contest from Kerala. Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Mani) and RSP, main constituents of the UDF, too welcomed the plan.

Kozhikode DCC president T Siddique, who was then considered the front-runner for the Wayanad seat, said he was ready to step aside for Rahul.The Rahul frenzy helped galvanise the Congress and the UDF candidates were upbeat at the prospect of winning all the 20 seats from the state.

However, Congress Working Committee member PC Chacko threw a spanner into the dream works when he said Rahul contesting against the Left candidate in Wayanad will sent a negative message at the national level and that it will create confusion in the Congress camp.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Now, with Rahul unlikely to contest from the state, the Congress seems to have lost the initial advantage .

The party will have a lot to explain to its grassroots workers if Rahul decides not to contest from Wayanad. This will also give an added advantage to the Left.

The inordinate delay in announcing the candidate for Vadakara too have affected the party’s poll prospects. Though K Muraleedharan, the proposed candidate for the constituency, was given a rousing welcome by workers and supporters, the party has lost the momentum due to the delay.

Refuting that the Congress is facing any issue over the uncertainty over Rahul’s candidature, Mullappally said the party is waiting for a confirmation from the AICC president. “The party leadership had unanimously requested him to contest from Wayanad. The Congress party is active at the grassroots and we have not decelerated even a bit due the delay in announcing the candidature,” he said.

Despite the party state chief’s brave front, Congress sources confirmed the party has lost momentum in the run- up to the elections. They say there’s confusion among workers and leaders over the candidature. “We have definitely lost the momentum. With or without Rahulji, we would have won at least 16 seats. However, now we have lost the advantage and the situation is going from bad to worse,” a top Congress leader told ‘Express’.