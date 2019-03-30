15 nominations filed on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 15 candidates, including BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan and senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty, filed nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, across the state on Friday. After Friday, the total number of candidates who filed nominations have reached 23.

Two nominations each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara and Ponnani constituencies and one nomination each from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Chalakkudy, Malappuram, Kozhikkode and Wayanad constituencies were submitted on Friday.

BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan, independent Suseelan (Thiruvananthapuram), LDF’s Veena George, SUCI’s Binu (Pathanamthitta), DHRM’s Aji D, SUCI’s Bimal G (Mavelikkara), DHRM’s Santhosh K(Alappuzha), Kerala Congress (M)’s Thomas Chazhikkadan (Kottayam), independent candidate Rejimon Joseph (Idukki), SUCI’s Sujatha (Chalakkudy), IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer, independent candidate Bindu (Ponnani), IUML’s P K Kunhalikkutty (Malappuram), independent candidate Israth Jahan (Kozhikkode) and SDPI’s Mani (Wayanad) also filed papers.