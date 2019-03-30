Backroom machinations to scuttle Rahul’s candidature: Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Without naming the CPM, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Friday said some political parties were staging drama in New Delhi to prevent Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from contesting in Wayanad.

“More details over the ‘inner drama’ will be revealed later. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are keeping a blind anti-Congress stand and theyhave no moral right to say that Rahul should not contest from Wayanad,” said Mullappally.

According to the state Congress chief, no Congress leaders had claimed that Rahul would contest from Wayanad. “I never said so. nor am I aware of Oommen Chandy’s remarks in this regard,” he said.