Decision on Wayanad seat soon: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

KOLLAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the AICC would take a decision on Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad by tomorrow. He said it was their desire to make Rahul contest in Kerala. “It is not just Oommen Chandy but we all have demanded him to contest here,” said Chennithala. He was speaking to reporters on Friday. He defended the demand and said it was out of a positive thought of getting more seats for Congress in South India which was needed to oust the Narendra Modi Government.

Chennithala admitted the delay in announcing a candidate in Wayanad had created difficulties for all, including the UDF ally Indian Union Muslim League. On the opposition from Left parties on Rahul’s candidature, he said the Congress did not take the opposition seriously. “The Left has no relevance in the political atmosphere of parliamentary election. Why would they have if it is contesting in less than 40 seats?” he said.