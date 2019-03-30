Home States Kerala

False propaganda case accused in Kerala apologises

KLF Nirmal Industries filed a criminal defamation case against Ansari CA for spreading fake videos that the company’s coconut oil he bought in Oman was contaminated with paraffin wax.

Published: 30th March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  For Aluva native Ansari, the yearn for instant internet fame ended up in sour note when he was forced to apologise on social media for a video he posted. He was asked to apologise after KLF Nirmal Industries filed a criminal defamation case for spreading fake videos through social media by falsely claiming the company’s coconut oil he bought in Oman was contaminated with paraffin wax.

Ansari CA (36), of Chavarkad Perumbilly, Aluva, has agreed to post his apology as an audio file on Facebook, YouTube and broadcast to all his WhatsApp contacts. Following this, the company withdrew the case and the court ended the legal proceedings.

In December 2017, Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate had started legal proceedings after finding prima facie material in the case. In his apology, Ansari said he was mistaken in spreading a false video and was convinced KLF coconut oil is unadulterated. He said he bought two samples of KLF coconut oil recently and got them tested at the Muscat Municipality Laboratory. The results said the coconut oil was pure and unadulterated. 

Paul Francis, MD of KLF Nirmal Industries said coconut oil comprises fatty acid molecules. When the oil freezes below 25 degree Celsius, the fatty acid get sedimented as granules rest at the bottom of the container. In his video, Ansari falsely claimed these sediments were paraffin wax. When his video went viral, KLF suffered heavy dip in sales, Paul said.“We want this to be a lesson for people trying to malign reputed products and business houses by spreading malicious rumours just because they have social media accounts,” said Paul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KLF Nirmal Industries Aluva boy fake video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp