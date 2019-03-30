Home States Kerala

Govt's mishandling of flood will weigh in on polls: Pathanamthitta UDF candidate Anto Antony

Antony speaks to TNIE feels that here has been growing anger against the state and the Central governments.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate for Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency Anto Antony seeking votes at Poonkavu near Konni.

UDF candidate for Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency Anto Antony seeking votes at Poonkavu near Konni.| Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

Anto Antony, who has been fielded by the Congress from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat yet again, is a familiar face to the public, advocating the party’s stance on crucial issues on prime-time TV. Now, seeking a third straight term from the seat, an upbeat Anto talks to Express’ Assistant News Editor Alex Mathew. 

Excerpts:

Q. You are seeking re-election for a third term, back-to-back. Which is the main plank presented before the electorate in Pathanamthitta, a region that made headlines following the SC order on women’s entry into Sabarimala? 

A. There has been growing anger against the state and the Centre. Nobody can support a decision which hurt devotees’ sentiments. Even the Left-leaning voters are waiting for the chance to vote for the UDF which stood by devotees. It is the tremendous response from the electorate coupled with the fact that I have indeed delivered on the development initiatives which keep me upbeat. 

Q: Which is the single biggest achievement you have ensured for Pathanamthitta as MP ?

A: There can be no two opinions on this front – indeed, linking of rural roads with the main roads using the Central Road Fund, with over Rs 1,788 crore being spent on development work in the constituency in the past 10 years takes the cake. Setting up a Passport Seva Kendra, which has brought immense relief to the several lakh expats who were forced to rely on the kendras elsewhere ought to be mentioned. Besides, despite being a rural belt, Pathanamthitta  now has three Kendriya Vidyalayas, with the opening of new ones at Chenneerkkara and Konni (temporary facility).

Q: Pathanamthitta bore the brunt of mid-August flood havoc. What, according to you, was the trigger? The rehabilitation of  flood-hit too drew considerable flak. Your take?

A: The handling of the deluge and its aftermath is a classic example of the state government’s couldn’t care less attitude towards the public. The dams were opened without informing either the public or the District Collector. The rehabilitation process is not making any headway, though the government collected several thousand crore. Indeed, the official apathy will reflect on the polls.

Q: Sabarimala’s development - in what all ways did you contribute?

A: Since Sabarimala falls within Pathanamthitta district, as the MP I got sanction for a National Highway to the hill shrine. The preliminary work has begun on the 116-km stretch and the 28-km extension of Plapally to Pampa stretch has also been included in the NH project. Approval has been gained for three more highways linked to Sabarimala. The road from 14th mile to Mundakkayam has been renovated using Rs 50 crore. Nod has been gained for the new Palani-Sabarimala Highway which comes under the constituency.

Q: One can’t understimate Tiruvalla railway station’s importance, it being only one in the district? Now, has it benefited during your tenure and if so, how?

A: As the MP representing the region in the Lok Sabha, I got the Railways to allot halts for most of the trains at Tiruvalla. This is a major boon to the several lakh Ayyappa devotees who get down at Tiruvalla en route to the hill shrine.

Q: How do you see Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay’ scheme?

A: It is the Congress alone which worked for the uplift of indigent sections in the country. The ‘Nyay’ scheme, which guarantees Rs 72,000 a year for 20 per ce poorest Indians, will also be a hit like MGNREGA.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: Is the Aranmula Airport project a closed chapter? Will you support new airport projects which may come up in the constituency? 

A: The Aranmula Airport project is a victim of the LDF and the BJP’s negative approach towards development. It’s an irony that it was the-then LDF Government which conducted the preliminary work for the airport project. I will probably support an airport project that comes up in my constituency which will help thousands of NRIs and students.

Q: The Opposition charge about the constituency lagging behind in development?

A: Please bear in mind it is the same Opposition which did nothing for the district that has come out with the charges against me. The public will simply laugh them off.

Q: Will your delayed entry impact the outcome? 

A: Since the Congress is a democratic party, candidates can be finalised only after detailed discussions. Consequently, the process takes time. On both the earlier occasions – 2009 and 2014 – I hit the campaign trail only after my CPM rival had completed the first round of campaigning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat UDF General elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp