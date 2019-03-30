Kannur native moves Kerala HC seeking Rs 1-crore solatium

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has issued a notice to the State Police Chief, the Kannur SI (Traffic) and other officers on a petition filed by a Thalassery native who was mistakenly arrested in a gold theft case. The petitioners, VK Thajudheen, his wife and three children, sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his illegal arrest and the mental agony the family suffered.

Thajudheen submitted he was taken to the Chakkarakkal police station along with the other petitioners in a police jeep on July 11, 2018, midnight.On the way, then Chakkarakkal SI P Biju, who is now the Kannur SI (Traffic), along with Chakkarakkal ASI Yogesh and other cops, verbally abused the petitioners, physically harassed them and branded Thajudeen as a notorious person involved in a gold chain robbery case, the petitioners alleged.

The petitioners said they were paraded through the streets on the pretext of the recovery of the gold chain and vehicle. However, further investigation conducted by the Kannur DySP found Thajudheen was innocent. Subsequently, he was exonerated from the case.