Kerala dowry killing: Mother of two tortured, starved to death by husband, mother-in-law

By Online Desk

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly starved to death by her husband and mother-in-law at Oyoor in Kerala's Kollam district, the police said. The victim Thushara, a mother of two, was only being given soaked rice and sugar syrup to eat everyday until she passed away.

An autopsy report revealed pneumonia and other ailments caused by malnutrition as the cause of death. When asked, people in her neighbourhood said Thushara's husband Chantulal (30) was known to raise dowry demands. He also beat her up often.

Thushara had approached the police station many times. Local BJP leaders played mediators on more than one occasion, Mathrubhumi reported.

Chantulal's mother Geetha Lal (55), the other accused, did not allow Thushara to visit any relative or entertain any guest. She would also thrash her daughter-in-law if she disobeyed. All her contacts with the outer world were thus cut. Geetha Lal is also suspected of practising witchcraft, the police said.

The police are planning to move the couples' kids to Kerala Child's Line.