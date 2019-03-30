Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae for solar scam petition

Justice Alexander Thomas directed the amicus curiae to file a report on or before May 25.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in a petition filed by a woman accused in the solar scam seeking a directive to the state government to hand over the probe into the rape charge against Hibi Eden MLA to a superior officer not below the rank of a DySP, Crime Branch. The court appointed advocate Mitha Sudheendran to ascertain whether statutory remedies were available to the petitioner in a case like this as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and also as to whether the plea seeking a directive to arrest the MLA was maintainable.

Justice Alexander Thomas directed the amicus curiae to file a report on or before May 25. The court posted the hearing of the case to May 20. The woman also sought a directive to the state government to take steps to arrest the MLA.

In her complaint, she stated that while she was in charge of the solar company, the MLA had requested her to install solar street lights as part of Pachalam beautification project in Ernakulam. Following this, she went to the MLA quarters on September 8, 2011, at 6.30 pm and the MLA committed rape, she alleged.  The petition stated that the investigating officer has not taken any steps to arrest him even though he is an accused in a rape case owing to his high influence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala solar scam petition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp