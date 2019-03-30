Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae for solar scam petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in a petition filed by a woman accused in the solar scam seeking a directive to the state government to hand over the probe into the rape charge against Hibi Eden MLA to a superior officer not below the rank of a DySP, Crime Branch. The court appointed advocate Mitha Sudheendran to ascertain whether statutory remedies were available to the petitioner in a case like this as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and also as to whether the plea seeking a directive to arrest the MLA was maintainable.

Justice Alexander Thomas directed the amicus curiae to file a report on or before May 25. The court posted the hearing of the case to May 20. The woman also sought a directive to the state government to take steps to arrest the MLA.

In her complaint, she stated that while she was in charge of the solar company, the MLA had requested her to install solar street lights as part of Pachalam beautification project in Ernakulam. Following this, she went to the MLA quarters on September 8, 2011, at 6.30 pm and the MLA committed rape, she alleged. The petition stated that the investigating officer has not taken any steps to arrest him even though he is an accused in a rape case owing to his high influence.