Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board raises Rs 2,150 crore via masala bonds

KOCHI: In a big boost to the state, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has raised RS 2,150 crore from international investors including global pension funds, insurance companies, private wealth funds through masala bonds, becoming the first state government institution in India to do so.

It turned out to be the only public masala-bond transaction in the financial year ending March 31, 2019 while the KIIFB became the lone publiclyrated local government financing vehicle (LGFV). Masala bonds are rupee- denominated borrowings issued by Indian entities in overseas markets. The bonds are directly pegged to Indian currency, so the issuer is shielded from currency fluctuations, with investors taking the foreign exchange rate risks.

Raised fund to be used for K-Fon, big projects

The BONDS, which will be listed in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market (LSE ISM), have a five-year tenure offering 9.723 per cent interest rate. “Pension funds including Canadian ones, insurance funds, asset managers, private wealth funds and banks are investors for the masala bonds,” a KIIFB officer told Express, adding this was the first state government bond which had an international rating. Asked whether the old Canada Pension Plan Investment Board was one of the investors, the officer said KIIFB could not reveal the investors’ names. “Canadian pension funds are there. I can only reveal that much,” she said.

The interest rate will be paid half-yearly and the entire money will have to be repaid by 2024, she said. International fund-raising is significant for KIIFB as the 9.723 per cent interest rate will become a benchmark for its future borrowing. “When we were trying to tap the domestic market earlier, interest rate we were offered was as high as 10.3 per cent. And in 2017, after much struggle, we were able to raise funds from Nabard Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) at 9.3 per cent. Since we were able to raise funds at 9.723 per cent from international investors, who also took possible rupee depreciation into consideration, agencies like NIDA are now telling us that they can provide us funds at lower rates,” said the KIIFB officer.

The fund raised will be used for Kerala’s several ongoing infrastructure development activities including KFon, Petrochemical and Pharma Park-Kochi, Coastal, Hill Highway, Transgrid 2.0 project, among others. “The funds can be used for any medium as well as longterm critical and large infrastructure projects, except those which will have an environmental impact such as nuclear power plant,” said the KIIFB officer. “None of our ongoing/ future projects comes under this restricted list.” A press statement by the KIIFB said the transaction was launched on the back of a strong anchor investor, post-investor meetings across Singapore, Hong Kong, London and Dubai.

“The landmark transaction not only reopened the public masala bond markets but also established a benchmark for LGFVs in India,” it said. Standard Chartered, which was the rating advisor to KIIFB, said it guided the issuer in obtaining a BB rating from Fitch. “The Ratings Team leveraged the experience of advising several prominent LGFVs in China and provided insightful advice to the issuer, ultimately achieving a rating result that exceeded the issuer’s expectation.

Based on our strong understanding of the analytical considerations, we helped the management craft a compelling credit story about the Kerala government and KIIFB. The analysts spoke highly of the management as well as the quality of rating materials and transparency of the dialogue,” the release said. Based on the strong feedback from an anchor investor post, the extensive deal roadshows, issuer decided to launch the transaction on Monday (March 25). The transaction closed on Tuesday. Standard Chartered acted as the joint bookrunner and joint lead manager for the transaction.