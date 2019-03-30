Home States Kerala

Kerala Motor Vehicle Department drives ‘Freekan’ into social media sites

Posting the picture of your altered vehicle on social media websites may land you in trouble as Altering a vehicle is a crime according to the department.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Modified car

Representational image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Posting the picture of your altered vehicle on social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter and other handles may land you in trouble. The Enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicle Department will no longer be silent on the violations that are taking place in front of them as the department has extended the ‘Freekan’ drive to social media websites. The department’s decision to extend the drive came after several motorists posted pictures of their altered vehicles on Facebook. 

“Altering a vehicle is a crime according to the MVD and promoting the same violation on social media will attract several people to follow the same pattern. We came across several such cases on Facebook and asked them to turn up at the office with all the details and the vehicle in the old format,” said Enforcement RTO K Manojkumar.

As per the information the department has initiated action against 10 such vehicles. “We were shocked to hear the amount of money they have invested for altering the vehicle. An LMV worth around Rs 8 lakh has been upgraded using all the imported accessories and that accessories cost over Rs 20 lakh in the market. We have noticed several such violations on the road as well as on FB.

So, we traced them using the number and sent a notice to the RC owner, “ said MVI Deepu. According to him they have also given a name for such vehicles. If an altered vehicle is again reinstated to its old format they call it with a pet name - ‘stock’ vehicle. 

“Many of them still believe that alteration is not a crime. Our drive is to make them understand altering a vehicle is a crime. By replacing the silencer of the vehicle they are causing environmental pollution as well. The drive will continue in the coming days as well, “ said the RTO. During a twelve-hour-long drive which started on last Friday evening at Panampilly Nagar, the MVD caught 65 altered vehicles. The department’s move came after they received several complaints from the public.

“With the alteration made on the tyres and other parts, it affects the stability and gravity centre of the vehicle. The manufacturers have set a turning radius for all the vehicles but with the illegal alteration, it will change the whole mantra. This will also end in accidents,” Deepu added.

Action against 10  vehicles
The department’s decision to extend the drive came after several motorists posted pictures of their altered vehicles on Facebook.  As per the information the department has initiated action against 10 such vehicles

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Motor Vehicle Department Keral modified cars Kerala modified vehicles ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp