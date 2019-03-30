Home States Kerala

Kerala: Social activist Stephen Mathew shifted to hospital 

Mathew, who started an indefinite hunger strike, said that with elections around the corner, the state government is not implementing Church Act and give justice in the Sister Abhaya murder case.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Social activist Stephen Mathew, who started an indefinite hunger strike demanding the implementation of the Church Act and justice in the Sister Abhaya murder case, was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital after his health worsened on Friday. He began his hunger strike at High Court junction here on Thursday. “It’s been 27 years since Sr Abhaya was murdered and though the police officers know the culprits, no action has been taken to arrest them.

With elections around the corner, the state government is not implementing Church Act. I will continue my hunger strike till the government and the judiciary act in these cases,” said Stephen. His condition is stable now. However, Stephen has decided to continue the hunger strike.

“The doctors insisted me to have food. Once I am discharged, I will continue my hunger strike at High Court junction. Since cops will not allow me to observe the hunger strike, the hospital authorities admitted me for a couple of days,” he said. “We want justice to be implemented as soon as possible. We will support him till his demands are met,” said Joseph Varghese, vice-chairman of Kerala Catholic Reformation Movement.

