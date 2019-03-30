Kumaramangalam teen assault: Idukki's S Shafeeq a living martyr closeby

Ajaykanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the gruesome assault incident at Kumaramangalam continues to send shivers down the spine of all, one should not forget the story of Idukki native S Shafeeq, who was the victim of the cruelty of his father and stepmother. The young boy was admitted to the Al-Azhar Super Specialty Hospital in Thodupuzha in 2013 in critical condition with multiple burn marks and fractured bones after he was tortured by his parents.

Shafeeq has been undergoing treatment since then and struggling to recover his health. He has not recovered fully, yet now goes to school, thanks to the hospital authorities’ efforts. “We’re doing our best to ensure that he recovers completely. But the injuries on his head were severe and he still suffers from hormonal issues,” said Dr Shiaz. He can take a few steps now with walker’s support. When Shafeeq was admitted to the hospital, he had around 150 wound marks and 70 per cent of his brain damaged.