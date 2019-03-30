Thodupuzha assault: 7-year-old boy battling for life, mother’s friend in custody

Home States Kerala

Arun, the boy's stepfather, repeatedly kicked the boy, who was on the floor, and then slammed his head on the wall until he became unconscious.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A day after a seven-year-old boy suffered brutal assault at Kumaramangalam in Idukki district, the Thodupuzha police on Friday arrested the culprit Arun Anandh, allegedly his mother’s friend, for attempt to murder. The condition of the child, currently in Kolencherry Medical College Hospital’s ICU, is critical. The police said the incident occurred at 3.30 am on Thursday.

“At 1.30 am, Arun Anandh, a native of Nanthancodu in Thiruvanathapuram, along with the victim’s mother Anjana went to have food in Thodupuzha town, leaving the children at home. On their return, Anjana called the kids who were sleeping on bed to have food.

"Younger son woke up from the bed, but Arun found that he had wetted the bed. Seeing it, Arun kicked the elder son who was sleeping. After the boy fell on the floor, he forcefully held both his hands and threw him to the corner of the room. The boy suffered serious head injury as it slammed against the shelf and wall,” the police said.

Younger child witnessed the brutal act of Arun

Arun repeatedly kicked the boy, who was on the floor, and then slammed his head on the wall until he became unconscious. Anjana, who came to rescue her son, too was attacked. Following the mother’s repeated pleas, Arun took the boy to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, but only after cleaning the blood stains and locking the younger child inside room. The hospital authorities grew suspicious of the incident as there were differences in the statements given by Arun and Anjana.

The former told the doctors the boy suffered head injury after falling from bed while Anjana’s version was that he slipped on the floor while taking a bath. Upon being informed by the hospital authorities, the Thodupuzha police reached the spot. Arun and Anjana held firm while the boy was shifted to the Medical College Hospital with the help of the police.

Following examination, doctors revealed the brutal attack on the boy as his skull was broken causing injury to the brain. Later the hospital authorities informed it to the Child Welfare Committee and police. Following this, the police took Arun into custody. On knowing it, Anjana revealed the brutal attack story to the police.

Arun admitted to the crime after detailed questioning by the police under Thodupuzha Deputy SP AP Jose and CI Abhilash. The police also took the statement of the younger child after releasing him from the room with the help of the neighbours. The boy revealed the physical assault meted out to his brother by Arun. The police recorded Arun’s arrest by Friday around 5 pm.

