Thodupuzha assault: Boy’s condition continues to be precarious, say doctors

The Chief Minister has sought a report from district authorities of the assault on the boy who has less chances of recovery.

Forensic experts collecting evidence from the car in which the boy was taken to the hospital by the accused | Shiyami

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The health condition of the seven-year-old boy, who was brutally attacked by his mother’s paramour on Thursday, is precarious, according to the hospital authorities. The boy, who suffered serious injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen, is surviving on ventilator support at the MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery. “The boy is unconscious and chances of recovery are bleak.

Around 90 per cent of his brain is damaged and he cannot breathe on his own. We have kept him under observation for 48 hours, and we hope he responds to medical treatment,” said Neuro Surgery Department, Professor, Dr G Sreekumar, who attends the child.A systematic intervention is needed to ensure that children are not subjected to domestic violence at home. 

“Incidents of domestic violence should get the same attention as sexual abuse cases. There are many children who suffer from psychological effects of torture or other traumatic events. This may not be the first time the boy was subjected to torture by his parents. Had the teachers or relatives and neighbours made a timely intervention, we could have prevented this situation,” said former member of the State Child Rights Commission, J Sandhya. 

