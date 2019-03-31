Home States Kerala

2019 LS polls: 29 candidates file nominations in Kerala on Saturday

With this the total number of candidates who submitted nominations in the state till now has become 52.

Published: 31st March 2019

Vadakara LDF candidate P Jayarajan hands over his nomination to Collector Sambasiva Rao at the Kozhikode Collectorate on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A total of 29 candidates inclduing CPI leader C Divakaran, CPM’s P Jayarajan, A Sampath, P Rajeev, Innocent, KP Satheesh Chandran, PK Sreemathy and Congress’ MK Raghavan filed nominations across the state on Saturday.

With this the total number of candidates who submitted nominations in the state till now has become 52. While three candidates submitted nominations in Thiruvananthapuram, four candidates filed nominations in Alappuzha and Kozhikkode, two each in Pathanamthitta, Alathoor, Wayanad, Vadakara, Kannur, Kasargod and one each in Attingal, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Chalakkudy, Thrissur and Ponnani.

The candidates are C Divakaran, GR Anil Kumar, Christopher Shaju (Thiruvananthapuram), A Sampath (Attingal), K Surendran, Ratheesh Kumar R (Pathanamthitta), Parthasarathy Varma, AM Ariff, Nasar, Shanimol Usman (Alappuzha), BV Prakash (Kottayam), P Rajeev (Ernakulam), Innocent (Chalakkudy), Sonu (Thrissur), PK Biju, Ponnukkuttan V (Alathur), PP Noushad (Ponnani), MK Raghavan, Dinesh Mani, A Pradeep Kumar, P Sankaran (Kozhikkode), P Jayarajan, Lathika, PP Suneer, Shijo M Varghese, P K Sreemathy, K P Sahadevan (Kannur), K P Satheesh Chandran and CH Kunhambu (Kasargod). 

