Home States Kerala

HSS teachers call off scheduled boycott protest

The joint protest council of higher secondary teachers on Saturday has taken the decision to call off the boycott protest earlier announced by them.

Published: 31st March 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The joint protest council of higher secondary teachers on Saturday has taken the decision to call off the boycott protest earlier announced by them. The protest council which had decided to boycott the valuation of higher secondary examinations is said to have revisited their stance after the Kerala HC on Friday restrained the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers Associations and its members from boycotting the valuation camps. 

The teachers had earlier come out with the protest call against the implementation of the recommendations of the Khader Committee report. “We are calling off the boycott protest. But that doesn’t mean we have retracted. We will move forward with the protest programmes against the implementation of the Khader Committee report from June,” said O Shoukkathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers Union. 

The other day, the court had come out with the direction to the teachers they should not abstain from the valuation process. It made it clear they could conduct peaceful demonstrations without affecting their duties. The state government was also directed to ensure the valuation process was not affected and was held as scheduled. The first phase of the valuation would be from April 1 to April 12 and the second phase from April 16 to April 17. The results are expected to be finalised by May 10. 

While the Khader Committee report is to unify the school education with the HSS section, higher secondary teachers are of the view the report is biased and it will create complexities in the existing structure of school education. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp