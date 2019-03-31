HSS teachers call off scheduled boycott protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The joint protest council of higher secondary teachers on Saturday has taken the decision to call off the boycott protest earlier announced by them. The protest council which had decided to boycott the valuation of higher secondary examinations is said to have revisited their stance after the Kerala HC on Friday restrained the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers Associations and its members from boycotting the valuation camps.

The teachers had earlier come out with the protest call against the implementation of the recommendations of the Khader Committee report. “We are calling off the boycott protest. But that doesn’t mean we have retracted. We will move forward with the protest programmes against the implementation of the Khader Committee report from June,” said O Shoukkathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers Union.

The other day, the court had come out with the direction to the teachers they should not abstain from the valuation process. It made it clear they could conduct peaceful demonstrations without affecting their duties. The state government was also directed to ensure the valuation process was not affected and was held as scheduled. The first phase of the valuation would be from April 1 to April 12 and the second phase from April 16 to April 17. The results are expected to be finalised by May 10.

While the Khader Committee report is to unify the school education with the HSS section, higher secondary teachers are of the view the report is biased and it will create complexities in the existing structure of school education.