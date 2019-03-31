INTERVIEW| Party will spring a surprise this time: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The emergence of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a third force has stirred Kerala’s bipolar political field. The BJP expects a steep increase in its vote share and expects to spring a surprise. “We are confident of winning many seats in the state. The people are fed up with the two fronts and they will support NDA candidates,” BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai told Express special correspondent Manoj Viswanathan in an interview. Excerpts:

Q: As the state party chief, what is your expectation about the Lok Sabha election results?

A: The scenario in Kerala has changed and we are confident of winning many seats in the state. Our party base has expanded which will reflect in the vote share. We had a meagre 10 per cent vote share in 2014 LS polls, which increased to 15 per cent in 2016 Assembly polls. Now, we are expecting a vote share of 25 per cent, which will make it a triangular contest.

Q: What are the factors you think will tilt the electoral balance in your favour?

A: All opinion polls have indicated that Narendra Modi will return to power. Kerala was not able to support the Modi Government in 2014, which the people want to correct this time. It is the achievements of the Modi Government that will tilt the scale in our favour. We have achieved what no other governments could not do.

The government has launched a slew of development projects in Kerala which will help garner more neutral votes. Besides popular schemes like Jan Aushadhi, Ayushman Bharat and projects aimed at ensuring health, food and potable water to all have won accolades. People will cast their vote considering our performance.

Q: Do you think the Sabarimala agitation will help the BJP?

A: The police atrocities against protesting devotees at Sabarimala have created a deep wound in the minds of the people. Cases were foisted against the devotees and hundreds were tortured and put up in jail. The devotees are pained by the arrogant attitude of the government. They will cast their votes in favour of the NDA to register their protest. Sabarimala will have an impact on the poll outcome.

Q: In Kerala, where minority voters hold the key, how do you plan to reach beyond the traditional vote base?

A: There is a visible change in the approach of the Christian community which will benefit the BJP this time. I can’t reveal our strategy but we are expecting a shift in the voting pattern. Community organisations like the NSS and the SNDP Yogam maintain a good relationship with us and we expect their support. All these factors will have a positive impact.

Q: Why do you think the BJP can win the election on development plank?

A: Because the Modi Government has made the country one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The country has achieved a growth rate of 7.3 per cent. The value of the currency has improved by 22 per cent. India’s foreign exchange reserve has touched a record high.

Our Foreign Direct Investment is better than China and inflation is under control. Besides the three surgical strikes of Myanmar, Uri and Balakot have turned the country into a force to a formidable global power. These factors will work in our favour.