INTERVIEW| We bank on independent voters: Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran tells Express Special Correspondent Arun Lakshman that the people of Kerala are totally fed up with LDF government in the state and BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He exudes confidence that for a change they want to vote for the Congress and the UDF will win all the 20 seats. The party banks on independent voters, he says. Excerpts:

Q. What are the expectations of the Congress and the UDF?

A. The Congress and the UDF are sweeping the polls and the general trend across the state gives us the feel of a sweep. In a general election, the people will be concerned over the government at the Centre as well as the state. Both the governments are against the people and they want to teach them a lesson. These are the vibes I get during my travels across the state.

The Modi-led government had made several promises, which it never bothered to fulfil. The Central Government had promised to provide employment to the youth but now unemployment is a staring reality which will recoil on Narendra Modi and the BJP. The CPM-led Left front came to power in Kerala promising so much, but in three years one can find that the government is in the dark without doing anything.

Q. How are you going to achieve this huge victory as you predict?

A. As I said earlier, the stage is set for a major reverse to Narendra Modi at the Centre and Pinarayi Vijayan in the state for several anti-people policies they have carried out in the past couple of years of their rule. In Kerala for instance, there is no development and nothing for the government to boast about. Instead we are hearing stories of political murders, without which the CPM as a political party cannot survive.

Being an MP from Vadakara, I have come across several instances wherein the CPM men were involved in brutal murders and since Pinarayi Vijayan assumed the office, it is a virtual killing spree across the state. CPM nominating P Jayarajan, who was charge sheeted by the CBI, as the LDF candidate for Vadakara, is like scoffing at the face of the people. With this candidature the narrative has been set: the CPM is for violence and more violence and they don’t care whether the blood of the poor, innocent people are shed and their families are rendered orphans.

They need more murders and more blood to prove that they are supreme and politically correct. The murders of Shuhaib in Kannur, TP Chandrashekaran in Vadakara, Kripesh and Sharath Lal in Kasargod - all have direct CPM involvement. With Jayarajan’s candidature, the CPM has given a clear message to the people that the party is for violence, hatred and murder politics. We will communicate this to the masses who want to live in peace and harmony. This will be one of our main campaigns and will fetch us a landslide victory.

Q. Why should the people vote for the Congress and UDF as predicted by you?

A. The Congress and UDF represent positive force and we are people-friendly. We will live up to the aspirations of the masses. The feedback we get from the grass roots shows that the independent voters are totally fed up with the BJP and the CPM. For a change they want to vote for the Congress.