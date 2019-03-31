Home States Kerala

Kannanthanam is the link between BJP and CPM: Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran

Ramachandran said that RSS leader Valsan Thilankery had on record said there was direct interaction between the RSS and the CPM leadership in Kannur.

Published: 31st March 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 02:10 AM

Mullappally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. (File Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran alleged a clandestine understanding between the CPM and the BJP with the Union minister Alphonse Kannanthanam as the link between the two. He told Express, Kannanthanam was a CPM MLA who later joined the BJP and became a Rajya Sabha MP and a Union minister. Kannanthanam after becoming a minister had visited the AKG Centre at the capital and revived his old memories with the CPM.

The Union minister was also accorded a special reception at the Kerala House at the behest of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mullappally also said the RSS leader Valsan Thilankery had on record said there was direct interaction between the RSS and the CPM leadership in Kannur. The senior Congress leader also charged the BJP MLA O Rajagopal of voting for the CPM leader P Sreeramakrishnan for the Assembly speaker election instead of abstaining from voting. Mullappally said Pinarayi Vijayan had expelled media persons from a meeting with the RSS leaders in Thiruvananthapuram.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Mullapally said these facts clearly indicates the CPM and BJP understanding. He charged Kodiyeri Balakrishnan of creating a smoke screen in his allegations of Congress, BJP alliance. Mullappally said Congress had never entered into any clandestine deal with the RSS or BJP but the CPM had done it several times including Pinarayi Vijayan contesting from Kuthuparamba assembly constituency in 1977 with Jan Sangh support. He said when  K Advani campaigned for T Sivadasa Menon in Palakkad and O Rajagopal had translated his speech.What more proof does one want on the CPM, BJP alliance, he said.  

