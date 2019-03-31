Kerala government bars schools from conducting summer vacation classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the soaring mercury level, the state government has ordered the state and Central board schools not to conduct vacation classes during summer vacation in April and May. The General Education Department issued the order on Saturday following complaints received by the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The order is applicable to government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools in the state. The order has been sent to school managers, headmasters and principals. However, schools which propose to conduct summer camps and workshops should receive permission from the district education officer concerned on the condition of holding camps for a maximum duration of 10 days.

The officers concerned should also ensure the schools which conduct the camps are complying with the rules of providing sufficient pure drinking water, toilet facilities, fans, air circulation and first aid facilities. The order also affirmed the violations would be dealt with seriously and prompt action would be taken against them.

Earlier, parents had approached the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights against vacation classes. The commission had directed a ban on vacation classes and said the education secretary should issue clear-cut guidelines for the conduct of vacation camps and workshops. The commission had specifically pointed out that Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya should give 50 days of summer holidays. Summer vacation was a time for children to spend time with family and friends, the commission had noted.

Despite the directive, some school managements conducted summer classes for senior students, but restricted it to the morning session. Last year, the High Court had stayed the state government order imposing a ban on conducting classes for Classes IX to XII in CBSE schools during summer vacation. The court had issued the order on 53 petitions filed by various CBSE schools. According to them, it was very important to conduct classes in May since lessons for these standards have to be completed early so as to undertake a revision of the lessons.