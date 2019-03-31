Kerala: Moratorium issue on form loans now in Central Election Commission court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the government which has been drawing flak for the delay in issuing orders extending the moratorium on farm loans, the Chief Electoral Officer referred the matter to the Central Election Commission (CEC)with the recommendation that the government should be allowed to issue orders. Considering the government’s explanation, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena termed it satisfactory.

“It’s a humanitarian issue related to the livelihood of thousands of farmers in the state. Also, we examined the state government’s explanation for the delay in issuing government orders extending the moratorium. Taking all these aspects into consideration, we have decided to refer the matter to the Central Election Commission with a recommendation that the government should be allowed to issue orders,” Meena told ‘Express’.

Though the state government took a decision to extend the moratorium on all loans taken by farmers to December 31, 2019, the orders were not brought out before the election notification was issued. With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the government found itself in a crisis. The delay has invited criticism from various corners. The cabinet also expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay and criticised the chief secretary for the same.

Following this, the state government referred the file to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking clearance for issuing orders. However, the CEO said the government’s explanation for the delay was not satisfactory and returned the file to the government. The CEO had asked to explain the urgent nature of extending moratorium when the MCC is in force. He had also sought the reasons for the delay in issuing orders. Following this, the government re-submitted a detailed explanation. Chief Secretary Tom Jose said the government decided to extend the moratorium considering the pathetic state of farmers.