Home States Kerala

Kerala: Moratorium issue on form loans now in Central Election Commission court

Following this, the state government referred the file to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking clearance for issuing orders.

Published: 31st March 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the government which has been drawing flak for the delay in issuing orders extending the moratorium on farm loans, the Chief Electoral Officer referred the matter to the Central Election Commission (CEC)with the recommendation that the government should be allowed to issue orders. Considering the government’s explanation, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena termed it satisfactory.

“It’s a humanitarian issue related to the livelihood of thousands of farmers in the state. Also, we examined the state government’s explanation for the delay in issuing government orders extending the moratorium. Taking all these aspects into consideration, we have decided to refer the matter to the Central Election Commission with a recommendation that the government should be allowed to issue orders,” Meena told ‘Express’.

Though the state government took a decision to extend the moratorium on all loans taken by farmers to December 31, 2019, the orders were not brought out before the election notification was issued. With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the government found itself in a crisis. The delay has invited criticism from various corners. The cabinet also expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay and criticised the chief secretary for the same.

Following this, the state government referred the file to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking clearance for issuing orders. However, the CEO said the government’s explanation for the delay was not satisfactory and returned the file to the government. The CEO had asked to explain the urgent nature of extending moratorium when the MCC is in force. He had also sought the reasons for the delay in issuing orders. Following this, the government re-submitted a detailed explanation. Chief Secretary Tom Jose said the government decided to extend the moratorium considering the pathetic state of farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Election Commission Kerala farm loan moratorium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp