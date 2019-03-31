Livestock care essential as temperature soars: Kerala Feeds Ltd

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With mercury levels soaring in the state, the public sector undertaking Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) has issued an advisory to protect livestock from dehydration and other heat-related physical stress. It also recommended the owners of livestock, including dairy animals, to take additional care in the selection of feed and supplements.

“Among the livestock, crossbred cows are the most vulnerable lot. Due to the seasonal physical stress, their ability to resist the heat is comparatively less. It is advisable that livestock is kept out from grazing from 11 am to 5 pm,” said Dr KS Anuraj, nutritionist and assistant manager, KFL. According to him, to reduce the internal heat generated by the digestion process, it is important to regulate the feeding of livestock.

Other than that, they will have to be provided with feeds containing anti-oxidants like vitamins A, C and E. “Mixing each meal with a measure of up to 20 grams of baking soda will help reduce heat-stress and regulate the digestion process. While ensuring good air circulation at the cowsheds, importance should also be given for keeping it clean and hygienic,” said Anuraj. Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department said for the better upkeep of livestock, especially cows, during the summer season, farmers could choose options like providing the cowsheds with fans or laying wet jute bags on the roof of the sheds.