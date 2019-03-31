Home States Kerala

Livestock care essential as temperature soars: Kerala Feeds Ltd

The public sector undertaking said that they will have to be provided with feeds containing anti-oxidants like vitamins A, C and E. 

Published: 31st March 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

As per the data of the Animal Husbandry Department, there are 52 lakh buffaloes and 21 lakh cows in Punjab, of which 70 per cent produce milk

Representational image. | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With mercury levels soaring in the state, the public sector undertaking Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) has issued an advisory to protect livestock from dehydration and other heat-related physical stress. It also recommended the owners of livestock, including dairy animals, to take additional care in the selection of feed and supplements. 

“Among the livestock, crossbred cows are the most vulnerable lot. Due to the seasonal physical stress, their ability to resist the heat is comparatively less. It is advisable that livestock is kept out from grazing from 11 am to 5 pm,” said Dr KS Anuraj, nutritionist and assistant manager, KFL. According to him, to reduce the internal heat generated by the digestion process, it is important to regulate the feeding of livestock.

Other than that, they will have to be provided with feeds containing anti-oxidants like vitamins A, C and E. “Mixing each meal with a measure of up to 20 grams of baking soda will help reduce heat-stress and regulate the digestion process. While ensuring good air circulation at the cowsheds, importance should also be given for keeping it clean and hygienic,” said Anuraj. Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department said for the better upkeep of livestock, especially cows, during the summer season, farmers could choose options like providing the cowsheds with fans or laying wet jute bags on the roof of the  sheds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Animal Husbandry Department Kerala Feeds Ltd Kerala livestock Kerala livestock summer care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp