Home States Kerala

No more flex boards or paper posters for Twenty20’s poll campaign in Chalakudy

Twenty20's candidate in Chalakudy will go for a novel election campaign model wherein they will not desecrate public spaces or walls with posters or graffiti.

Published: 31st March 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

The focus of promoting their candidate will be via social media.

The focus of promoting their candidate will be via social media.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   Remnants of every election, whether it is local body or Parliament, remain in the form of graffiti and posters on the walls across the state for many years. It’s the compound walls along the streets and public spaces that bore the brunt of publicity campaigns of the political parties for their candidates. But this general election, Twenty20 that is fielding a candidate in Chalakudy constituency will go for a novel election campaign model wherein they will not desecrate public spaces or walls with posters or graffiti.

They are mainly into a green election campaign by completely avoiding flexboards and paper posters. The organisation will be using recycled papers for the campaign of its candidate Jacob Thomas, IPS officer and former chief of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Kitex Chairman and Managing Director Sabu M Jacob, whose brainchild is Twenty20, said it would not be dese-crating public spaces with posters and boards of its candidate.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We will be focusing more on campaigns through social media. We will also conduct a door-to-door interaction with the people to sensitise the need to elect our candidate,” he said adding that the organisation would be heralding a new method of election campaign stressing the fact you don’t need to spend lakhs of rupees on publicity. Already, the Kerala High Court has come down heavily on political parties using flex boards for election campaigns.

The High Court has recently directed electoral officers to remove all unauthorised flex boards and banners erected by political parties in public places and take penal action against the parties. The court has ordered booking criminal cases against the offenders either under the Indian Penal Code, the Highway Act or the Police Act. The Election Commission has also issued instructions to political parties to avoid the use of PVC, plastic and other non-biodegradable materials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections Chalakudy Twenty20 poll campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp