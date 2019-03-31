No more flex boards or paper posters for Twenty20’s poll campaign in Chalakudy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Remnants of every election, whether it is local body or Parliament, remain in the form of graffiti and posters on the walls across the state for many years. It’s the compound walls along the streets and public spaces that bore the brunt of publicity campaigns of the political parties for their candidates. But this general election, Twenty20 that is fielding a candidate in Chalakudy constituency will go for a novel election campaign model wherein they will not desecrate public spaces or walls with posters or graffiti.

They are mainly into a green election campaign by completely avoiding flexboards and paper posters. The organisation will be using recycled papers for the campaign of its candidate Jacob Thomas, IPS officer and former chief of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Kitex Chairman and Managing Director Sabu M Jacob, whose brainchild is Twenty20, said it would not be dese-crating public spaces with posters and boards of its candidate.

“We will be focusing more on campaigns through social media. We will also conduct a door-to-door interaction with the people to sensitise the need to elect our candidate,” he said adding that the organisation would be heralding a new method of election campaign stressing the fact you don’t need to spend lakhs of rupees on publicity. Already, the Kerala High Court has come down heavily on political parties using flex boards for election campaigns.

The High Court has recently directed electoral officers to remove all unauthorised flex boards and banners erected by political parties in public places and take penal action against the parties. The court has ordered booking criminal cases against the offenders either under the Indian Penal Code, the Highway Act or the Police Act. The Election Commission has also issued instructions to political parties to avoid the use of PVC, plastic and other non-biodegradable materials.