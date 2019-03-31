Trial in Kanakamala IS case set to enter second phase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case, in which a group declared allegiance to the global terror outfit and planned attacks across Kerala and in neighbouring states, is set to enter the second phase. The examination of witnesses was completed last week at the NIA Court here.

In October 2016, the NIA team busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur, where they were holding a clandestine meeting. Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, N K Safvan and Jasim N K are the accused in the case. The group allegedly attempted to procure explosives to carry out attack on judges, police officers and politicians in South India.

NIA officers expect the trial can be completed in a month. “On Monday, the court is scheduled to conduct procedures under CrPC 313, as part of which questionnaires will be provided to the accused persons. If the defence lawyers bring in any witnesses, they will be examined after the completion of CrPC 313 procedure,” sai dsources.

As many as 103 witnesses were examined by NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar.

As part of the trial, more than 100 material objects and documents were examined by the court. Prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta appears for the national agency in the court.

Witness examination

The NIA Court is also conducting trial against a Thodupuzha native who fought for the IS in Syria and returned to India. Currently, the witness examination in the case is progressing. Subahani Haja Moideen travelled to Syria via Turkey in 2015. He underwent training in guerrilla warfare by an IS commander of French origin. However, shocked by the death of his companions on the battlefield, he decided to return home. Despite this, he allegedly continued to work for the terror group up until his arrest in October 2016.