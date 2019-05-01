Home States Kerala

Foreign visits by CM Pinarayi Vijayan: State opposes plea for Vigilance investigation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposing the petition seeking a Vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for misusing public money to meet his expenses for foreign visits, the state government on Tuesday submitted the petition was not maintainable. 

When the petition came up for hearing, the State Attorney K V Sohan submitted the petitioner had not obtained prior sanction from the Governor, as required by the law for conducting a Vigilance probe into the allegation. Therefore, the petition was not maintainable.

The court adjourned the matter for detailed hearing. The petition was filed by D Francis, a member of an anti-corruption organisation based in Kanyakumari. 

He pointed out the Chief Minister visited the UAE recently for inaugurating a school building of non-resident Keralites. 

Similarly, he had gone to the US to attend a convention organised by the Federation of Keralite Association in North America (FOKANA). 

Official position abused: Petitioner

The petitioner pointed out by abusing his official position as Chief Minister, he made pecuniary benefit by way of reimbursement. 

The office of Chief Minister refused to divulge whether the expenses were borne by him, stated the petition.

Pinarayi Vijayan

