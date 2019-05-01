Kalliyot murders: 2 more held

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Two more CPM supporters were arrested in connection with the murder of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal P K, 24, and Kripesh, 19, of Kalliyot near Periya.

Pradeepan

The Crime Branch, a special wing of the Kerala Police which is investigating the case, said the arrested are Pradeepan, 34, alias Kuttan, of Thanithot of Kaliyond and Mani, 42, of Alakkot near Pakkam.

Pradeepan, accused no. 11, is charged with murder and conspiracy and Mani is accused of helping the murders escape after the crime on the night of February 17.

Pradeepan is an active worker of the CPM and Mani is a headload worker in Periya.

With this, 11 people were arrested in connection with the case. According to the police, eight persons were directly involved in the murder.