Kevin case trial: Three more witnesses examined

KOTTAYAM: As the final trial in the case registered in connection with the abduction and murder of Kevin P Joseph is progressing at the Principal Sessions Court here, the prosecution examined three more witnesses on Tuesday.

Those examined on Tuesday include Santhosh and Siby, cousins of Aneesh Sebastian; and Roy Janardhanan, a hotel manager.

Santhosh, who is also a relative of Kevin and third witness in the case, testified that Syanu Chacko - the prime accused - had contacted him over the phone and asked him to send back Neenu to her house in lieu of releasing Kevin and Aneesh from their custody.

Sibi, the brother of Santosh, had overheard the conversation between Santosh and Syanu and contacted

ASI T M Biju of Gandhinagar police station. Roy Janardhanan, the ninth witness and manager of a hotel in Kottayam town, identified Syanu and the eighth accused, who had come to the hotel around 12.30 am on May 27 in an inebriated condition.