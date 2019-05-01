Lisie Hosp ICU gets global certification

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major recognition to its professionalism and high quality of services, Lisie Hospital, Kochi, was awarded Responsible Critical Care Units (ResCCU) Certification by global certification agency Bureau Veritas at an award ceremony in the hospital on Tuesday. The certificate was formally presented to the hospital by the Apolistic administrator of Syro Malabar Church Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath, who is also the patron of the hospital. As per its office-bearers, Lisie Hospital is the first hospital in South India to have such an accredited ICU, and the second in India, after Paras HMRI Hospital in Patna.

There are 14 critical care units functioning at the hospital, and the safety of patients is ensured with paramount importance. “We have received a platinum certification, which clearly proves that we have the capability to provide proper and specialised attention to those requiring intensive care. The global team has conducted a three-day inspection at all the critical units. It is based on the report prepared by this team, that the certification has been awarded,” said Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath, while addressing the media after the ceremony.

ResCCU certification is an ICU certification by Bureau Veritas in association with ISCCM (Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine) and AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers of India). Lisie Hospital director Fr Thomas Vaikathuparambil said there is an urgent need of developing ICU standards focusing on Indian hospitals so that quality risks in ICUs can be effectively identified and neutralised to ensure an acceptable level of patient-care.

The co-ordination of all the departments in the hospital helped in earning the recognition. “In addition to the ICU, housekeeping, documentation, equipment, and other infrastructure facilities of the hospital are also carefully inspected, before the accreditation is awarded. We are trying to set new quality standards not only for Indian hospitals, but even for those outside the country,” said HOD of Critical Care Dr Sreevalson T V.

CIPLA, a leading global pharmaceuticals company in India, was the health partner for the award ceremony.

“An awareness campaign for Antimicrobial Resistance, ‘Save Susceptibility’ will be launched by our company for patients, to create awareness about microbial issues,” said senior vice-president of CIPLA Jortin George.