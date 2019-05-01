Home States Kerala

Lisie Hosp ICU gets global certification

CIPLA, a leading global pharmaceuticals company in India, was the health partner for the award ceremony. 

Published: 01st May 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major recognition to its professionalism and high quality of services, Lisie Hospital, Kochi, was awarded Responsible Critical Care Units (ResCCU) Certification by global certification agency Bureau Veritas at an award ceremony in the hospital on Tuesday. The certificate was formally presented to the hospital by the Apolistic administrator of Syro Malabar Church Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath, who is also the patron of the hospital. As per its office-bearers, Lisie Hospital is the first hospital in South India to have such an accredited ICU, and the second in India, after Paras HMRI Hospital in Patna. 

There are 14 critical care units functioning at the hospital, and the safety of patients is ensured with paramount importance. “We have received a platinum certification, which clearly proves that we have the capability to provide proper and specialised attention to those requiring intensive care. The global team has conducted a three-day inspection at all the critical units. It is based on the report prepared by this team, that the certification has been awarded,” said Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath, while addressing the media after the ceremony.

ResCCU certification is an ICU certification by Bureau Veritas in association with ISCCM (Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine) and AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers of India).  Lisie Hospital director Fr Thomas Vaikathuparambil said there is an urgent need of developing ICU standards focusing on Indian hospitals so that quality risks in ICUs can be effectively identified and neutralised to ensure an acceptable level of patient-care. 

The co-ordination of all the departments in the hospital helped in earning the recognition. “In addition to the ICU, housekeeping, documentation, equipment, and other infrastructure facilities of the hospital are also carefully inspected, before the accreditation is awarded. We are trying to set new quality standards not only for Indian hospitals, but even for those outside the country,” said HOD of Critical Care Dr Sreevalson T V. 

CIPLA, a leading global pharmaceuticals company in India, was the health partner for the award ceremony. 

“An awareness campaign for Antimicrobial Resistance, ‘Save Susceptibility’ will be launched by our company for patients, to create awareness about microbial issues,” said senior vice-president of CIPLA Jortin George.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp