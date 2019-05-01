MLA son was abroad, but vote cast in the state  

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: In another major embarrassment for the CPM, already facing allegations of bogus voting, the vote in the name of Udma MLA K Kunhiraman’s son has been cast though he was abroad on the day of election.

The vote of Madhusoodan, the eldest son of Kunhiraman, was cast in booth no. 132 at Government Upper Primary School at Kottakani in Pallikara, said UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan. “On the day of the election, he was abroad,” he said.

When contacted, the MLA said his son worked in Dubai and confirmed he was not present in Kasargod on the day of the election. “But I don’t know if his vote was cast or not,” he said.

Unnithan alleged the vote (serial no. 7) was cast by CPM supporters with the help of the MLA’s youngest son Padmarajan. This comes against the backdrop of the chief electoral officer finding four CPM members, including a panchayat member, indulging in bogus voting in Pilathara.