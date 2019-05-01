Home States Kerala

Postal ballot scam: Kerala intel to begin probe

The Congress also demanded repolling at the stations where the bogus voting took place.  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state intelligence wing will investigate the reports of bogus voting in postal ballots allegedly cast by a section of Left sympathisers of the Kerala Police Association, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said. 

He said disciplinary action would be taken against them if the allegations are found to be true. On Tuesday, a policeman hailing from Vattappara in the capital revealed to a private news channel that the association has bought a bulk of postal votes from the members to do bogus voting in favour of Left candidates. 

“The issue is serious as the police association is not allowed to intervene in the postal ballot of policemen. However, the ADGP (intelligence) will investigate the complaint and appropriate action will be taken,” Behera said.  

It has been alleged the association led by Left-lenient policemen had insisted the members who went for election duties on the polling day to give their postal ballots. The association had instructed the members to send their postal ballots to a particular address. To evade suspicion, the association sent the postal ballots to different addresses. According to the policeman who revealed the matter, he received four postal ballots from Vattappara post office. He is working at the IR battalion in Thrissur.  

Earlier, the bogus voting took place at Kasargod and Kannur kicked up a controversy and the State Electoral Officer reported the issue to the Election Commission of India.  Hours after voting was completed on April 23, the Congress alleged three women had cast their votes twice in violation of rules. It also posted videos backing their claim on social media. The Congress also demanded repolling at the stations where the bogus voting took place.  

